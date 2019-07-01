STANWOOD -- Rosalie "Lee" Richards Ashlock, 88 of Stanwood, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019.

She was born March 31, 1931 in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the daughter of Frank and Mabel (Wooley) Beil. In 1955, Lee and her children moved to Michigan. She owned the Mecosta Bar, which was known for its burgers, for nearly 10 years. Lee loved to cook and entertain for her business as well as her family and friends, with everyone having a favorite dish she made.

She married her soulmate, Raymond Ashlock, on August 20, 1977. Lee and Raymond enjoyed traveling together, visiting all 50 states. Her passions were flower gardening, bird watching and singing. Lee liked attending the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Big Rapids and Remus.

She loved her family and friends and will be missed. Lee is survived by her two children, Rick (Margie) Richards, of Stanwood and Donna Hicks, of Blanchard; three step-children, Becky (Dan) Thompson, of Oklahoma, Danny Ray Ashlock, of Oklahoma, and Debbie Robison, of Oklahoma; five grandchildren, Tracie (Ryan) Bell, Christopher Richards, Chad Johnson, Danielle (Roger) Adkin, and Cherri Johnson; six step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several step-great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

She is also survived by one brother, Dick (Joy) Beil; and one sister, Janet Beil.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond Ashlock, on June 9, 2004; two siblings, Joan Rodrigues and Don Beil.

To honor Lee's wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made in Rosalie's name to the .

