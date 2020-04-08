BIG RAPIDS -- Rosemary passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.

She was born March 21, 1946, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Henry and Hilda (Barnum) Thorson.

Rosemary spent many years in Forks, Washington. Upon returning to Michigan, she worked as a CENA at Metron nursing facility, up until she retired.

Rosemary was survived by Fred (Laura) Swartwood, of Marne, Brenda Zylstra, of Mecosta, Sandra Spedoski, of Grand Rapids, David (Bonnie) Thorson, of Big Rapids. Tara (Henry) Toppel, of Big Rapids, Tina (Frank) Wilker, of Big Rapids, Tammy (Maurice) Kailing, of Big Rapids; brothers, Henry (Lynn) Thorson, of Stanwood, Chuck (Chris) Thorson, of Stanwood, George (Colleen) Thorson, of Oklahoma; several nieces and nephews; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Cindy Lintemuth, of Big Rapids and Jana (Dick) Smith, of Big Rapids; and special friends, Fatima, Diane, Holly, Barb, Sandy, Kathy, Deb and Dawn.

She was preceded in death by parents, Henry and Hilda Thorson; sister, Dixie Haug; husband, Fred Swartwood; Dennis Olson, Terry Lintemuth, Lauri Olson, Darrel Olson.

Cremation has taken place. A luncheon will take place at a later date.

A special thank you to Misty and Andrea, and all Heartland Hospice staff.