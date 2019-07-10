BIG RAPIDS -- Rowena Louise Hamel, 91, of Big Rapids, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital.

She was born March 10, 1928, in Germfask, the daughter of Archie and Easter (Bryers) Macaulay, and graduated from Manistique High School in 1945. Rowena earned her bachelor's degree in education from Northern Michigan College and her master's degree in education from Central Michigan University.

On Aug. 14, 1948, she married Robert Hamel, and they moved to Big Rapids in 1968. For many years, Rowena taught at Evart Elementary School.

Rowena was an active member of Fellowship Christian Reformed Church, was a community volunteer, and loved to travel. She was a loving friend, neighbor and family member.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, in 1996; and her son, Stuart, in 2001.

Surviving are one daughter, Sharon Hamel, of Largo, Florida; three sons, Steven (Margo), of Orlando, Florida, Dale (Linda), of Millis, Massachusetts, and Dean (Theresa), of McGaueysville, Virginia; daughter-in-law, Laurie Hamel, of Big Rapids; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Grace Ahtila; and many nieces and nephews. Rowena was also preceded in death by her sister, Jean; and brother, Max.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Fellowship Christian Reformed Church in Big Rapids, with Pastor Ken Krause officiating. A light luncheon will immediately follow at the church. Burial will be in Highland View Cemetery in Big Rapids. The family requests no flowers, please.

Memorial contributions may be made for the Fellowship Christian Reformed Church Memorial Fund.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.