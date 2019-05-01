REED CITY -- Roy Roger Caudill, 78, of Reed City, went to be with his Lord on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

Roy was born on Sept. 21, 1940, in Magoffin County, Kentucky, to Joseph and Opal Caudill. The family moved to Big Rapids when he was 9 years old. After graduating from Big Rapids High School, Roy joined the National Guard and served his country for six years. Roy was employed at Tubelite in Reed City until his retirement in 1999. He enjoyed hunting and fishing throughout his lifetime.

He is survived by his two children, Kimberly Caudill and Roger Caudill, both of Big Rapids; his brothers, Douglas Caudill, of Reed City, and Joe Caudill, of Ludington; his sisters, Brenda Caudill Derby, of Big Rapids, Helen Jo Caudill Kelsey, of Ludington, and Pat Davis Weston, of Casnovia; his significant other, Beverly Erickson, of Reed City; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.