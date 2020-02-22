LAKEVIEW -- Roy Thompson, 82, of Lakeview, passed away Feb. 21 at Masonic Pathways in Alma.

He was born April 17, 1937, in Entrican, the son of Eldon and Marguerite (Sutton) Thompson.

Roy graduated from Lakeview High School and Michigan State University's dairy tech program.

During his working years, he owned JetCrest Dairy Farms and later worked as a truck driver for many years. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a recognized dairyman, and he sat on various boards related to agriculture.

Roy was a Mason, 4-H leader and made many friends at Masonic Pathways in Alma. He enjoyed snowmobiling, flying planes, traveling, tractor pulls and square-dancing. His first team of Belgian horses were from Os'Golds 40-horse hitch. He enjoyed attending the 40-horse hitch reunions with his team.

Surviving are his children, Brian Thompson and friend Darlene, Vicky (John) Kain, Julie (Brad) Sellers and Lisa (Joe) Voelker; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sisters, Dorothy Quisenberry, Betty Bradley and Janet Denslow; and brothers, Carl and Bill Thompson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Janet.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday at the Heckman Funeral Home, with Pastor Lyle Ball officiating. Burial will be at the Entrican Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the may be left at the funeral home, where the family will greet friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday and prior to services Monday.

Roy once said, the best days of his life were when he and his family would go to the barn and do chores together.