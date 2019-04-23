BIG RAPIDS -- Roy W. Johnston, 87, of Big Rapids, died Sunday, April 21, 2019.

Mr. Johnston was born in Roseville, on Jan. 6, 1932, the son of Roy B. and Rose M. (Wilbert) Johnston.

He served in the U.S. Army in Korea from 1954 until he was honorably discharged in 1956. Mr. Johnston was a Michigan CPA. He was employed in public accounting for many years and as an associate professor of accountancy with Ferris State University College of Business for more than 20 years, retiring in May 2001.

Mr. Johnston was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Paul D. Johnston.

Arrangements and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

