MECOSTA -- On Tuesday, May 5, 2020, Ruby Maxine (London) Mursch, 94, loving wife and mother of five, passed away peacefully in Lansing.Ruby was born the fourth of five children to Bert and Dora (Holsworth) London, on Aug. 19, 1925.After graduating from Mecosta Rural High School in 1944, Ruby married Theodore Walter Mursch. Together, Ruby and Ted raised their five children in Grand Rapids.Mother by day, and nurse by night, Ruby earned a Licensed Practical Nurse Degree from Grand Rapids Junior College in 1967 and practiced nursing until 1983.Ruby was sharp-witted, courageous and fun. She loved to laugh and play cards, and taught all nine of her grandchildren how to win at Skip-Bo! She also loved anything Elvis, square dancing with Ted, and spending time on the water -- especially on her sail boat!Ruby and Ted retired to the family's lake house in Mecosta on Round Lake. Here they enjoyed hosting family and friends in the summer, while spending many winter months in Florida.Ruby had many nieces, nephews and cousins who were very special to her, and was especially close to her niece Ardell Fountain.Ruby is proceeded in death by her daughter, Bonnie Jean, and grandchildren, Darcy and Jimmy Harrington, who were lost in a car accident in 1987; her husband, Theodore, of 62 years in 2007; her sister, Marjorie Nidifer; and her brothers, Ed, Eldon, and Dewey London.Her spirit is carried on by her much loved four children, Beth Ann, Becky Lynne, Timothy Walter and Todd Aaron, as well as her nine grandchildren (Daniel, Rebecca, Laura, Greg, Ted, Tara, Aaron, Jesse, and Jade) and her six great-grandchildren (Damian, Sadie, Jocelyn, Ellie, Rylie and Kailey.)A celebration of Ruby's life will be held later this summer with the details yet to be determined. Until then, please raise a glass (of wine, which was her favorite) for Ruby!



