MECOSTA -- Rudy Jack "Red" Sorsen, 68, of Mecosta, passed away Sunday, Feb. 16, at the VA Medical Center in Saginaw.

He was born Aug. 20, 1951, in Lakeview, the son of Donald and Adahbelle (Taylor) Sorsen, and graduated from Chippewa Hills High School in 1969.

Red joined the U.S. Army that summer, serving during the Vietnam War. He was stationed as an MP in Germany, and was honorably discharged in 1984.

Following his discharge, he returned to the area and worked at Evart Products for more than 15 years until retiring. Red also earned his BS in computer technology from ITT Institute.

Red was an avid Detroit sports fan and loved to play softball and bowl. He also enjoyed fishing and his flower garden.

On March 26, 1977, he married Pamela Hegle, who survives.

Also surviving are their children, Kelly (Rolv) Sivertsen, Eric Sorsen (Lorraine Hoover), Amanda (Marcus) Jackson and Michael Sorsen (Melissa Moorman); six grandchildren, Emily, Jesse, Kollin, Robert, Carter and Messiah; his brothers, Jay, Jody (Sherri) and Lenny (Carolyn) Sorsen; his sisters, Audrey Sorsen and Nancy (Don) Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.

Red was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Randy and Danny.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Janowicz Family Funeral Home in Remus, with Pastor Randy Piatt officiating.

Red's family will greet friends at the funeral home beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. Military Honors will be provided by the Mecosta VFW Post No. 2335.

Memorial contributions in his name may be made for the VA Medical Center in Saginaw.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Janowicz Family Funeral Home in Remus.