Russell David Sims
BIG RAPIDS -- Russell David Sims, 76, of Big Rapids, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at his residence.

He was born June 26, 1944, in Big Rapids, the son of George and Arvella Irene (Mason) Sims, and graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1964.

For 20 years, Russ was a custodian for Big Rapids Public Schools, and later owned and operated Telephones Unlimited for many years before retiring.

Russ is survived by his sister, Laurie La Rue, of Superior, Wisconsin; three brothers, Robert Sims, of Florida, James (Monica) Sims, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, and Patrick Sims, of Big Rapids; sister-in-law, Judy Sims, of Big Rapids; brother-in-law, Joe Rademacher; several nieces and nephews; and his dog, Lola.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Sue Rademacher and Rose Terry; and brothers, Ronald and Michael Sims.

Family services will be in the Ashton Cemetery, where Russ's remains will be laid to rest near his parents. Memorial contributions in his name may be made for ARC of Mecosta County, 18400 220th Ave., Big Rapids, MI 49307.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
MOHNKE FUNERAL HOME
128 SO WARREN
Big Rapids, MI 49307-1844
(231) 796-8628
