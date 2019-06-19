MECOSTA -- Russell Scott Stevens, also known as "Hillbilly" or "Rusty," passed away peacefully after a valiant battle with cancer on Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at home in Mecosta.

Russell was born on July 19, 1962, in Mansfield, Ohio, to James E. and Phyllis Stevens. He graduated from Newark Joint Vocational School for carpentry in 1981. He worked for 37 years in several states, finally settling in Michigan, where he met his wife, Cindy. He loved his family and enjoyed working in the yard.

Russell is survived by his wife, Cindy; son, Russell James; daughter, Rachel Marie; granddaughter, Ashlynn; his bonus children, Mechelle, Billy and Stacey; and several more grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother, Randy Stevens; and his beloved mother, Phyllis Stevens.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Eldon; and a sister, Robin Lafellette.

Cremation has taken place through the care of the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton.

Memorial contributions in Russell's name can be made to Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center. Share a memory or sign the guestbook online at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.