BARRYTON -- Ruth A. Gilbert, 97, of Barryton, passed away Oct. 11, 2019, at Prestige Centre in Mount Pleasant, where she resided the last year.

She was born Feb. 15, 1922, in Sheridan Township, the youngest of six children, born to Oscar and May (Cummings) Plumton.

Ruth graduated from Fork Township Rural Agricultural High School in 1939.

Ruth married Wayne "Red" Gilbert on March 9, 1945, in Barryton, and they made their home and raised their family on the Gilbert Farm. Ruth began her working career at Central Michigan Bank and Trust in Barryton, now Isabella Bank. Under the tutelage of Wayne Wood, she worked her way up the corporate ladder and was one of the first women to become a vice president in the 1970s. She was well-respected in the Barryton community.

Ruth and Wayne enjoyed wintering in New Port Richey, Florida, for 27 years. She loved traveling and nature. Ruth always fed the birds, was good at crossword puzzles, had a well-attended garden and was an excellent cook.

Ruth's quiet demeanor and humbleness will not soon be forgotten by the family she loved. Her daughter, Leanna (Michael) Smith, of Pinckney; daughter-in-law, Pam Gilbert, of Barryton; two grandchildren; Dr. Ryan Gilbert, of Troy, New York; Lesley (Daden) Wagner, of Ferndale; and sister-in-law, Yvonne Branson, of Alger. Ruth was also a beloved aunt to several nieces and nephews. Her faithfulness and camaraderie will be missed by her friends.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, in 2012; a son, James Gilbert, in 1992; son at heart and nephew, Billy Closson; three sisters, Cecil, Erma and Dorothy; a brother, Malcolm "Mac;" and infant brother, Harry.

Funeral services for Ruth are at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at the Daggett Funeral Home in Barryton, with the family greeting friends one hour prior, noon until 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Flake Cemetery in Barryton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Ruth's name can be made to American Hospice Care, 2575 McLeod Dr. N, Saginaw, MI 48604.

