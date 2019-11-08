Ruth Ann Wright

BIG RAPIDS -- Ruth Ann Wright, 78, of Big Rapids, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at Altercare of Big Rapids.

She was born Dec. 3, 1940, in Mt. Clemens, the daughter of Frederick and Ruth (Dunkelburg) Mitchell.

In 1966, Ruth married Walter C. Wright, and they moved to the area 35 years ago. For many years, she worked in food service at various businesses in and around Big Rapids, until retiring.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, in 1996.

Surviving is one son, Walter J. "Butch" Wright, Sr., of Paris; two daughters, Cheryl (Ron) Dukavas, of Hawkins, and Jennifer Hyma, of Ohio; seven grandchildren; her sister, Alice Gilbert; and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Ruth's life will be at a later date. Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Nov. 8, 2019
