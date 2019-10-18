BARRYTON -- Our beloved mother and friend, Ruth L. Young, 94, of Barryton, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Metron of Big Rapids.

She was born in Lansing on Dec. 3, 1924, to Frank and Zarita (Mock) Saxton. Since the late 80s, Ruth has enjoyed her home on Martiny Lake in Barryton.

Ruth loved sports and looked forward to watching the Detroit Pistons, Tigers and Lions play.

Ruth is survived by two children, Kathryn Cooper and Charles "Tom" (Charlene) Cramton, of Barryton; two grandchildren, Chris (Elizabeth) Cooper and Coriee (Timothy) Alley; four great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and close friends.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Young; a son-in-law, Arthur Cooper; two siblings, Everett Saxton and Eleanor Laye; and her parents.

In honor of a life well-lived, services will be at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019, at the Chippewa Lake Community Church, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will be at 11 a.m. on Monday at Riverside Cemetery in Albion.

Memorial donations in Ruth's name can be made to the church, where she enjoyed being a member for many years.

