REMUS — On Dec. 16, 1919, Ruth Lorraine (Wheelock) Diehm entered the world. She was born at the family home in Remus to Charles E. and Elsie (Metzger) Wheelock, the seventh of ten children.

Ruth passed away Oct. 20, 2020, having been granted over 100 years of grace.

After graduation from Remus Consolidated School, she went to work for two doctors in Lansing. She returned to Remus and worked as a secretary at the Remus Elevator until becoming the school secretary at the Remus school.

On May 20, 1949, she married Carlton Diehm at her family home and "moved across the alley" to live the rest of her life in the Diehm family home.

Ruth was also a cook at Mecosta-Remus Consolidated School and Chippewa Hills High School. She was happiest in the kitchen, especially her own, feeding kids.

As a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Remus, she raised her family in a loving, Christian home. Ruth is survived by two children, Arthur (Diane) Diehm, of Mecosta, and Cynthia (James) Diehm-Ray, of Remus; two grandchildren, Steven (Jamie) Diehm, of North Carolina, and Angela (Jeff) Eaton, of Iowa; four great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn and Logan Diehm, and Emily and Connor Eaton; and many nieces and nephews.

She also dearly loved the grandchildren she inherited through her son-in-law James, Rebecca (Gary) Mitchell and Kevin (Marita) Ray; and great-grandchildren, Justine and Amelia Mitchell, and Kurt, Jorja and Kendra Ray.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband, Carlton, in February 1981; and siblings, Edward (Helen) Wheelock, Don (Leah) Wheelock, Pauline (Morse) Wager, Reva (Carl) Wender, Marvel Eyer, Lawrence (Mae) Wheelock, Bernard (Elsa) Wheelock, Jane (Wendell) Knight and Charles Wheelock.

A private celebration of God's grace in Ruth's life will be held at St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Burial will follow at Wambolt Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Remus. Friends may share a memory with the family at the church or online at www.JanowiczFH.com.