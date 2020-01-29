REED CITY -- Ruth M. Ford, of Reed City, passed away suddenly Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Pleasant Ridge Manor near Marion. She was 98.

Mrs. Ford was born Jan. 6, 1922, in Grand Rapids, to Rev. A.W. Eastman and Blanche (Bassett) Eastman.

She graduated from Bay City High School in 1940. Ruth married Lamont (Montie) Ford on June 28, 1942, and he preceded her in death Dec. 26, 2003. Being the daughter of a minister, she did a lot of moving to different places but spent most of her adult years in the Reed City area.

Ruth played the organ at McDowell Funeral Home in Reed City for more than 50 years. She was a longtime member of the Reed City Church of the Nazarene and served as church organist for more than 50 years. Mrs. Ford was an avid reader, loved doing crossword puzzles and enjoyed watching the Food Channel and Game Show Channel on TV.

Ruth is survived by three children, Rhea (Joe) Perrin, of Indiana, Monica (Ted) Lehnen, of Reed City, and Roger (Geri) Ford, of Reed City; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. A.W. and Blanche Eastman; her husband, Montie; her daughter, Janis; her son, Ron; two sisters, Faythe and Rhea; and two brothers, James and John.

Funeral services honoring the life of Ruth Miriam Ford will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, at the Reed City Church of the Nazarene, with Pastors Chris DeMott and Robert King officiating. A visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Mrs. Ford will be interred next to her husband in Woodland Cemetery, Reed City.