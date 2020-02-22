MORLEY, REED CITY -- Ruth M. Louck, 81, of Morley/Reed City, passed peacefully into eternal life early Thursday, Feb. 20, with family by her side.

Ruth was born June 13, 1938, in Hersey, the daughter of the late Byron and Edith (Zanders) Bowers.

Ruth married Glen Louck on Oct. 28, 1955, and together they raised their family starting in Howard City, and later moving to Morley, where they remained until Glen's passing in 1999. In 2012, Ruth moved to Spectrum Health RNC in Reed City.

Ruth truly loved life despite numerous health issues throughout the years. She treasured her family and enjoyed many things, such as being a Cub Scout den mother, camping, snowmobiling, simple countryside rides, scrapbooking, making jewelry and socializing. She was meticulous at hand sewing and cross-stitch. Ruth also had a passion for shopping and fashion. She had a big heart and it showed through her "love language," which was gifts, both receiving and especially giving.

Ruth is survived by her two daughters, Linda (Richard) Hodges, of White Cloud, and Shirley (Tom) Gustin, of Prescott Valley, Arizona; daughter-in-law, Tammy Louck, of Morley; seven grandchildren, Dawn (Scott) Copenhaver, David (Amber) Hodges, Danny (Krystal) Hodges, Jessica (Giovanni) Riggs-Varela, James Gustin, Glen Lee (Amber) Louck and Joe (Jen) Louck; 14 great-grandchildren, Brandon and Andrew Smith, Emily, Lindsey and "Little David" Hodges, Ava and Haven Hodges, Dylan Riggs and Arianna Varela, Mikayla and Bryson Louck, Hunter, Tyson and Luke Louck; two sisters-in-law, Marilyn Louck, of Belmont, and Marge Louck, of Santa Fe, New Mexico; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Glen, in 1999; son, Glen, on Jan. 17, 2020; her parents; and seven siblings, Freda, Harold, Howard, Helen, Ivan, Viola and an infant brother, "Bubby."

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Chaplain Daniel Pflug officiating. The family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24, at the funeral home. Ruth will be laid to rest at Aetna Township Cemetery in Morley.

Memorial contributions may be made in Ruth's name to Spectrum Health Hospice.

