Ruth Marie Dachoff

GRAND RAPIDS -- Ruth Marie Dachoff, 88, passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Sigurd and Georgina Johnson, who immigrated from Norway to the United States through Ellis Island.

Ruth also was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Dacho, who just passed away on Sept. 3, 2019. Her brother, Roy; and sisters, Gladys and Harriet, all have preceded her in death.

Ruth is survived by her three children, Christine (Russell) Visner, of Grand Rapids; Deborah (Alexander) Cojocar, of Great Meadows, New Jersey, and Paul (Diane) Dachoff, of Oviedo, Florida. Ruth also is survived by her three grandchildren, Angela Visner, Brett (Katie) Visner and Lauren Cojocar; and her great-granddaughter, Julia Visner.

She also is survived by her sisters-in-law, Rhoda Johnson and Stella (Bob) Lane; her nieces and nephews, Leslie (Dennis) Pielack, Ron (Jill) Stuben, John (Julie) Mangliers, Michael Mangliers, Robert Ramsey, Ken Kappheim, Cathy (Fritz) Simons, Jim Kappheim, Cindy (Charlie) Nemitz and Jill (Earl) Blair; and many great- and great-great- nieces and nephews.

Ruth was born on Nov. 25, 1930, in Detroit. After graduating from Detroit Northwestern High School, she attended St. Olaf College, in Minnesota, where she sang in the choir.

After growing up in Detroit, Ruth and Dacho were married and moved to Big Rapids, where they raised their three children. While Dacho was the director of music at Ferris, Ruth was very busy raising her children and participating in their school/parent teacher groups, as well as in their church and with the Faculty Wives at Ferris Institute, as it was called in the '50s. Ruth was one of a group of faculty wives who helped hand sew an inaugural flag for Ferris Institute.

Ruth was an outstanding and gracious hostess for all the many distinguished scholars, writers, poets, artists, collegiate band conductors and composers who came to Ferris upon the invitation of her husband, Dacho, while he served as chairman of the cultural affairs committee. Ruth would invite these special guests to join her family for dinner -- which she prepared herself ... no catering back then -- some of whom included Harlow Shapley, Norman Cousins, Tony Spina, Francoise Gilot, Leonard Smith, Graham Overgard, William Revelli and Henry Mancini.

Ruth loved fishing, bowling, tobogganing, golfing and exploring with her children.

She and Dacho worked very hard to refurbish and remodel a 100-year-old farm house on the Muskegon River. Her talents were many when it came to doing this labor of love. After Dacho retired from Ferris, they moved to Sarasota, Florida, where they lived for almost 30 years. Ruth loved her grandchildren and enjoyed many special times with them on the farm in Big Rapids, Detroit, Florida, Grand Rapids and New Jersey.

For the last seven years, Ruth and Dacho lived at Beacon Hill. For the last three years, Ruth has lived in Mary and Martha Memory Care of Beacon Hill, where she had exceptionally loving care by all her caregivers.

A memorial will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, in the Auditorium at Beacon Hill at Eastgate, 1919 Boston St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI. The family will receive guests 30 minutes before the service. Interment will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Ferris State University Foundation for The Dacho and Ruth Dachoff Outstanding Musician Award Endowment, 420 Oak St. Prakken 101, Big Rapids, MI 49307.