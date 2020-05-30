Ruth Naomi Baker
Silver City, NM -- Ruth Naomi Baker was born Jan. 4, 1935, to Perry and Mary Miller in Fenton, Michigan. She passed away at 85 years, on May 22, 2020.She left behind a loving husband, Charles A. Baker, of 67 years; and dear sister, Lois Eckhourt, of Roseville. She had five children, which she raised on a large dairy farm in Hersey: Linda (Ken) Maneke, of Clear Lake; Deb (Gordon, deceased) Morris, of Arrey New Mexico; Charles D. (Nita) Baker, of Calhoun, Louisiana; Wayne (Lisa) Baker, of Carp Lake; and Dennis (Cindy) Baker, of Silver City, New Mexico.She worked at Kraftube in Reed City for many years.Her and Chuck enjoyed their time as park hosts at Sunrise Lake in Leroy, before retiring to New Mexico. She loved bingo and started it for the senior citizens in Truth or Consequences, New Mexico. She recently moved to Silver City, New Mexico.She had 17 grandchildren and 31 great-grandchildren.

Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on May 30, 2020.
