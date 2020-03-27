LAKEVIEW -- Ruth Schultz, 98, of Lakeview, passed away peacefully in her Royal View home on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

She was born on Sept. 15, 1921, in Lakeview, the daughter of Henry and Edna (Culp) Smith, and graduated from Lakeview High School in 1940.

If you asked Ruth, her greatest accomplishment in life was her family, who she loved dearly and was so proud of. This includes her Royal View family who she loved very much. Ruth was passionate about music and going dancing, and she enjoyed knitting and playing cards.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Hugo Schultz, and her brother, Raymond (Dora) Staffen.

She will be greatly missed by her surviving family; her daughter, Sharlene (Alan) Sackett; her grandchildren, Abby (Brian) Sackett, and Joe (Becky) Hubbard; her great-grandchildren, Tricia (Kevin) Faber, Tyler (Taylor) Sackett, Levi Hubbard and Tucker Hubbard; and the light of her life, great-great-grandson, Brody Faber.

Due to public health concerns, funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

