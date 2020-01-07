Sally Kaye Culy

MT. PLEASANT -- Sally Kaye Culy, 80, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Mecosta, passed away Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, at home with her daughter, Amy, and Amy's partner, Brenden, by her side.

She was born June 1, 1939, in Grand Ledge, the daughter of Leon and Barbara (Smith) Hayes. Sally graduated from Grand Ledge High School then attended Michigan State University for elementary education.

Sally worked in the accounting department for the State of Michigan, then was the office manager and accountant for Gilbert and Ingalls Well Drilling Inc., and lastly worked at Evart Products. She was extremely talented, and did very well in whatever she tried her hand at, be it painting, crocheting, sewing, woodworking and the list goes on.

Sally is survived by her daughter, Amy Cantrell (Brenden McConkey), of Mt. Pleasant; seven grandsons, Justin (Annie) Kobus, Matt Cantrell, Corey Culy, Tyler Cantrel, Casey Culy, Jesse Cantrell and Nick Culy; step-grandchildren, Nick, Christopher, Nathan and Anna McConkey; and thirteen great-grandchildren, Hunter, Mikayla, Logan, Preston, Callan, Mattilynn, Blaine, Kyris, Romi, Atlas, Sean, Miley and Phoenix on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rodney, in 2012; and her son, Blaine William Culy.

No services are planned at this time. Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Jan. 7, 2020
