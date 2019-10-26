Samuel Lawrence Pitts

OWOSSO -- Samuel Lawrence Pitts passed away in his home on Oct. 22, 2019, at the age of 67.

Sam is survived by his loving wife, Shari, of 16 years. They were married in Owosso in April of 2003. He also is survived by a huge family circle; brothers, Don (Ellen) Pitts, Patrick Pitts, Joseph Pitts and Hiram (Andria) Pitts; sisters, Anna Wiley, Jean (Leo) Brockschmidt, Marry Boddy, Dorothy (Charles) Thompson, Nina (Steve) Dexter and Holly Tyler; children, Laura Gulick (Tony Hutchison), Kevin Gulick (Karen Beemer) and Benjamin Pitts (Danelle Squier); many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who affectionately called him "Grandpa Grump;" and many nieces and nephews.

Sam was born on Nov. 3, 1951, in Lakeview, and was raised in Remus. He went on to serve his country in the U.S. Army and is a Vietnam War veteran. He retired from General Motors.

Sam was a loving husband, father, brother, "Grandpa Grump" and uncle. He had a special love for kids, whom all loved him back. He enjoyed NASCAR, long motorcycle rides with his brothers and spending time with his family.

There will be a celebration of life on his birthday, Nov. 3, 2019, at the Remus town hall for all family and friends. It will be from noon to 4 p.m. with a luncheon at 1 p.m.