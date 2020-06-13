SAMUEL LOUIS HASSEN: December, 1934 - June, 2020

Sam Hassen was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Mabel (Merriam) Hassen; sisters, Rose Marie Hassen, Thelma (d. Richard) Hoggard, and Irene Judith (William) Feaster; brothers, David Hassen, Donald (d. Betty) Hassen, Daniel (d. Lois) Hassen, Fredrick James (d. Carrie) Hassen; brothers-in-law, Arif (Helen) Sams, Ken (Dora) Nobel; grandchild, Racheal (Rob & Jody) Hassen; nieces, Stephanie Hoggard, 1 respectfully unnamed; and nephews, Nicholas Lashuay, Brian (Marion) Nobel, and David (Rachel) Hoggard. Sam was additionally preceded in death by many of his wife's siblings and extended family.

Sam is survived by his wife of 60 years and 359 days, Kaye Elaine (Otto) Hassen, of Big Rapids; siblings, Helen (d. Arif) Sams, Dora (d. Ken) Nobel, Ruth (Donald) Lashuay, Benjamin (Jeannie) Hassen; sister-in-law, Rosie; children, Marc (Joyce) Hassen, Kara (Robert Paul, II) Howe, Karla Hassen Kelch, Robert (Jody) Hassen, and Devon (partner Lauren Cavote) Hassen Saker. Sam is survived by many of his wife's extended family as well.

Sam Hassen loved his grandchildren, Autumn Hassen, Brendan Hassen, David Alex Russel, Katy (Jon) Schneider, Tiffany Howe, Aimee (Shawn) Cassidy, Taylor-Kaye (Donovan) Cramer, Tyler White, Trent (Bobbi) White, Justin Hassen, Paige Hassen, and Jared Hassen; and 11 great grandchildren.

To know Sam Hassen, you would understand that he was first and foremost devoted to his family. He was raised on a farm with a large family near Midland. He married Kaye (Otto) and moved to Chippewa Lake, where he purchased the Chippewa Insurance Agency and started his own family. The family made Chippewa Lake their home for many years, except for a brief move to Owosso. After returning to their home in Chippewa Lake for a few years, Sam and Kaye built their current home in Big Rapids.

Sam sure could sing! His melodic, baritone voice was often heard at weddings, funerals, in church, and at campfires (playing spoons or with a guitar on his knee). Gospel, Country, Early Rock & Roll, Opera, Theatre, or harmonizing with a Barbershop Quartet, he never shied away from sharing his God-given talent with an audience. He was uniquely charismatic, and his big warm smile never failed to light up a room.

Sam was devoted to his journey with his Lord, Jesus Christ. Early in life he was active within the 7th Day Church of God, yet for decades was a dedicated member of the Stanwood Free Methodist Church. He loved the Out-of-Doors, and enjoyed hiking, hunting, fishing, tending his garden, and cutting wood. He was especially thrilled to take his family and friends on annual fishing trips to rural Ontario, Canada.

Sam was active in the Chippewa Lake community for many years. He kept a well-groomed garden and beehives. He especially loved taking honey to the farmers' markets in Paris and Big Rapids and making friends near and far. Sam was not tall, but bigger than life. He was one-of-a-kind, a good man for the ages.

Sam was entered into hallowed ground before Covid 19 restrictions were lifted. A memorial service in his name will be announced at a later date.

