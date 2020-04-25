BIG RAPIDS - Samuel Stephen Ventocilla, 66, of Big Rapids, passed away Wednesday, April 22, at his residence, with his wife, Terry, by his side. His best friends, Curt Osborne (Beverly), of Marshall, Bobby Arya, of Houston, and Ralph Grinnel Jr., of San Antonio, Texas, were in constant contact with Sam up until his passing.

Sam was born August 27, 1953, in Lima, Peru, the son of Antonio and Corrine (Johnson) Ventocilla. In 1967, the family moved to Big Rapids when his father received an offer to teach at Ferris State College.

Sam received his BS in Business Administration from Central Michigan University in 1980, and his MBA in December 1981. Sam worked as a businessman in Texas for 34 years before returning to Michigan.

In 1971, Sam graduated from Big Rapids High School, with his future wife Terry Cassidy. After 34 years, they reconnected and were married Dec. 18, 2004, in Haslett. In 2012, they returned to Big Rapids, and together they were active members of the Big Rapids Lions Club.

Sam is survived by his wife, Terry; three sons, Martin Ventocilla, Michael Ventocilla (fiancÃ©e Georgina), and Anthony Ventocilla; three step-children, Courtney Sokoloski-Zuidema, of Grand Ledge, Lindsay Sokoloski-Brinks, of Geneva, Ill., and Adam (Brittannee) Beck, of Big Rapids; grandchildren, Peyton, Carter, Addison, Lexi, and Breighlee; siblings, Dr. Carmen Ventocilla (Dr. Todd Hickox), of Boyne City, Susan (Mike) Gailey, of Haslett, Cori (Luciano) Sanslone, of Doylestown, Penn., and Mark (Phyllis) Ventocilla, of Spring Lake; along with several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name may be made to the Big Rapids Lions Club, P.O. Box 807, Big Rapids, MI 49307.

