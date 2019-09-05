KENTWOOD -- Sandra Anderson, 83, of Kentwood, formerly of Big Rapids, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Judson Anderson; and parents, Elmer and Eleanor Abendroth.

She is survived by her children, Julie Werner, Scott and Linda Anderson, Dayna and Dan Gemzer; grandchildren, Chris and Jenny LaVallee, Greg and Danelle LaVallee, Derek and Leslie Anderson, Jeremy and Heather Anderson, Wendy Gemzer and Misty Kerr, Brian and Samantha Gemzer; 11 great-grandchildren; brother, Terry and Paula Abendroth; brother-in-law, Alan and Sherry Anderson; two nephews and several cousins.

Sandra was a county clerk at the Big Rapids District Court for many years. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren on the Muskegon River. She enjoyed golfing, bowling, crafting, and spending winters in Florida with Judson.

A memorial service for Sandra will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Saint Mark Lutheran Church, 1934 52nd St. SE Kentwood, MI 49508. Relatives and friends may meet with the family from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 7, at Saint Mark Lutheran Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Greater Michigan Chapter. Arrangements by VanderLaan Funeral Home in Hudsonville.