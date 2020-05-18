Sandra L. Aemisegger
1942 - 2020
CEDAR SPRINGS -- Sandra L. Aemisegger, 77, of Cedar Springs, formerly of Stanwood, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at her home with her family at her side.She was born June 1, 1942, in Grand Rapids, the daughter of Theodore and Helen (Horvath) Petz. Sandy married Russell McCardle and they made their home in Grand Rapids, where they raised four children. Sadly, Russell was killed in an automobile accident at the age of 39.Sandy met Edward Aemisegger and a new chapter in their lives began. They resided in Comstock Park until they retired and moved to Stanwood. In 2014, Sandy made her home in Cedar Springs, where she could be closer to family. She was a former member of the Stanwood Eagles and enjoyed going to the casino, cooking and loved spending time with her family.Sandra is survived by children, Jeff (Carolyn) McCardle, of Morley, Shari Wilson, of Cedar Springs, Rochel (Chris) Barnes, of Sand Lake, Ivan McCardle, of Stanwood, Laurie (Dave) Swain, of Hastings, and Lesley (Phil) Korhorn, of Indiana; 24 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; one brother, Jewell Petz; beloved friend, Chris Dodson; and many nieces and nephews.Sandra was preceded in death by hers parents; husbands, Russell and Ed; and two siblings.A graveside service will take place 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Higbee Cemetery in Morley with Pastor Gerald Switzer officiating.Arrangements and care entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Due to the pandemic and no public services being allowed, now more than ever it is important to take time to share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab on Sandra's page at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.

Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Higbee Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home, Inc. - Big Rapids
13985 Northland Drive
Big Rapids, MI 49307
(231) 796-3611
