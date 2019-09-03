MORLEY -- Sandra Lynn Chesebro, 72, of Fife Lake, formerly of Morley, passed away Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at her home with the love of her family surrounding her.

Sandy was born July 9, 1947, in Big Rapids, the daughter of John and Opal (Stafford) Voss.

In 1965, she married Ralph Charles Chesebro, and they lived in Morley until moving to Fife Lake.

Sandy is survived by her husband, Ralph; two sons, Ralph Chesebro Jr., of Big Rapids, and Rodney Chesebro, of Fife Lake; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Michael (Bunny) Voss, of Big Rapids, and Robert (Lee) Dibell, of Oklahoma; her sister, Pat (Harry) Michaels, of Big Rapids; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Rhonda Pieciak; sisters, Judy, Bonnie and Arlene; and brothers, Johnny, Donny and Duane.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 4, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor David Westover officiating. Burial will follow in the Aetna Cemetery in Morley. Sandy's family will greet friends at the funeral home from 3 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3, and prior to services on Wednesday.

Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Munson Hospice, with envelopes available at the funeral home. Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.