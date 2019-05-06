BIG RAPIDS -- On Thursday, April 25, Sandra Schuberg passed away at her home in Big Rapids. She was 73 years old.

She is survived by her sons, Kyle Housand and Thomas Manting; daughter-in-law, Christy Manting; four grandchildren, Katheryn, Kirsten, Michael and Gavin; and beloved cat, Pyewacket. Sandy loved being a grandmother and would spoil her grandchildren (and cat) at every opportunity.

Born and raised in Big Rapids, Sandra began a lifetime of service to others when she began working at the hospital at age 14. She would go on to earn a degree in nursing and worked as a registered nurse until her retirement, less than a decade before her death. Sandy attended Big Rapids High School where she sang in the chorus, played clarinet in band, twirled baton in color guard, acted in drama and was elected vice president of the student council. She also was a proud member of the National Thespian Society.

Sandra's two biggest passions in life were her love of Disney and her love of cats. Her face would light up with just the mention of either and her joy in speaking about Disney or her cat Pyewacket was infectious.

Everyone that met Sandy immediately fell in love with her. She was incredibly kind and caring to both people and animals, and she always put the needs of others before her own. She will be deeply missed by all. Her example of a lifetime of selflessness and unconditional love for all will forever stand as a testament of who Sandy was. A truly beautiful person, inside and out.

