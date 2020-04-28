BIG RAPIDS -- Sarah Anne Main, 26, of Big Rapids, passed away Saturday, April 25, at her home.

Sarah Anne was born Nov. 7, 1993, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Kenneth and Mary (Lunsted) Main.

She attended the Big Rapids Public School system where she was an active member in Key Club, and graduated in June of 2013.

During her summers, Sarah volunteered in her mom's office at the Ferris State University College of Pharmacy. In the fall of 2013, Sarah enrolled at FSU in the pre-nursing program, where she completed her two-year requirements.

Sarah was an excellent cook and loved to be in the kitchen with her mom, who taught her the joy of cooking and baking. She was a tremendous baker of all things sweet and chocolaty, which were enjoyed by those who knew her, and she enjoyed learning and preparing new recipes for family friends.

Sarah also loved animals, taking care of the family's four pet dogs, as well as her service dog, Jax. She loved all things giraffe, and as a young girl, enjoyed their company at the Detroit Zoo. Sarah also loved to paint, draw and make pottery. Numerous works of Sarah's art adorn her family home.

Sarah joined her Father in heaven as a result of complications from neurological maladies, which started at the age of three. To Sarah's family and friends, she is and will always be remembered as a fighter through her long and difficult medical ordeal. Sarah's spirit of caring and fighting the good fight will live on with her family and friends; she is loved and will be greatly missed.

Sarah is survived by her parents; her brother, Matthew Main, of Farmington Hills; her great-aunt, Jenny Main, of Greenville; aunts and uncles, Jim Lunsted, of Novi, John Lunsted, of Big Rapids, Mark and Debbie, Lunsted, of Big Rapids, Charlie and Suzanne Lunsted, of Cedar Springs, and Tom and Cindy (Main) Buss, of Traverse City; and numerous cousins and close family friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Lyle and Delphine Lunsted, of Big Rapids; and her paternal grandparents, Ken and Louise Main, of Reed City.

A celebration of Sarah's life will be announced at a later date. She will be laid to rest on the Lunsted family lot in the Pine Plains Cemetery in Colfax Township.

In lieu of flowers, Sarah's wish is that memorial contributions may be made to Angels of Action in support of providing children in Mecosta County with food.

Care and arrangements are entrusted to the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

Share a memory or express condolences at mohnkefuneralhome.com.