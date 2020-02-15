ARMADA -- Sarah Jean Guzal, 43, of Armada, passed away on Dec. 29, 2019, with family and friends at her side. She fought a valiant fight against her cancer.

Sarah was born on Feb. 10, 1976, at Beyer Memorial Hospital in Ypsilanti. The family moved to Remus when she was 5. She graduated from Chippewa Hills High School in 1994 and attended Ferris State University, where she earned two degrees, one of which was construction management.

Construction management was her passion, and after graduation from Ferris, Sarah began her career with residential construction, then transitioned into commercial construction. Woods Construction was her employer at the time of her passing.

Sarah is survived by her wife, Jenni Fox; parents, Richard (Dick) Guzal and Sandra (Sandy) Guzal; siblings, Rick (Emily) Guzal, Cyndi (Lionel) Mac Kenzie and Ryan (Hallie) Guzal; as well as 19 nieces and nephews; multiple aunts, uncles, and cousins; and her maternal grandmother, Angela Rich.

A celebration of her life will take place on May 16, 2020, at Soaring Eagle Casino in Mount Pleasant.

A scholarship has been established to honor Sarah's life. For more information, or to donate, visit sjgvms.com or write to Sarah J. Guzal Construction Management Scholarship, 420 Oak St. PKR 101, Big Rapids, MI 49307.