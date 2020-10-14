SHEPHERD -- Scott Allen Snyder, 57, died Oct. 10, 2020. He was born March 5, 1963, in Lakeview, the son of Jack Snyder and Shirley (Newcombe) Snyder.

Scott attended Diesel Mechanic School at Denver Diesel in Colorado after attending Chippewa Hills High School. He resided in Shepherd, where he pursued his Auto Mechanic Degree. He worked at M & M Chevrolet in Mt. Pleasant and then built his own Auto Mechanic Shop in Shepherd.

Scott enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing with his dad. He was known to always lend a helping hand doing mechanic work for friends and family.

He was previously married to Margaret (Martens) Snyder, with whom he had two daughters, Jessica (Josh) Burris, of Grass Lake, and Stephanie (Keegan) Pifer, of Midland, who survive.

He is also survived by his son, Christopher Leiter; grandchild, Kyler Burris; brothers, Troy Snyder, and Jeff (DeAnn) Snyder; sister, Janelle (Kurt) Willoughby; and nephews, Eurial Willoughby, Ethan Willoughby, Levi Snyder, and Peter Ruttan.

Services for Scott will be Thursday, Oct. 15, with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., and the funeral immediately following at 11 a.m., at St. Michael's Parish in Remus.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to St. Michael's School. Friends may share a memory with the family at the church or online at JanowiczFH.com.