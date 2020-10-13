1/1
Sharlene May Osborn
1933 - 2020
BARRYTON - Sharlene May Osborn, 87, of Barryton, formerly of Lansing, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 5, 2020.

She was born May 12, 1933, in Lansing to Oris Newton and Greeta Anita (Vibber) Pardee. Sharlene married Edwin G. Osborn, who passed March 9, 2002. She worked for High Q Industries as a machine operator for 20 years, retiring in 1990.

Sharlene enjoyed music, playing the organ, the accordion and many other instruments. She also enjoyed fishing, playing pool, gardening and yardwork. She was a great cook and baker too. Sharlene was a character and loved to make people smile and laugh. She was very loved and an absolute wonderful person.

She will be greatly missed by her children, Donald (Debbie) Murray Jr., Randy Murray and Nita Wolfgang; her grandchildren, Michael (Erica) Dunklee, Stacey May Riley, Rocky (Rachel) Dunklee, David Murray, Lacie Root, Merrick Havens, Natalie Murray, and Brandon Murray; a whole lot of great-grandchildren; her sister, Shirley Abel; and many extended family members.

Besides her parents, Sharlene was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin; her children, twins, Danny and Nancy Nostrant; her brothers, Dale Pardee, Robin (Bob) Pardee, Charles (Bill) Pardee, and Elon (Gene) Pardee.

According to her wishes, cremation has taken place and there are no services planned at this time.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Oak Grove Funeral Home of Ludington, oakgroveludington.com.

Published in Big Rapids News from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
