MECOSTA -- Sharma Anne Alexander, 75, of Mecosta, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at MediLodge of Mount Pleasant, under the care of Heartland Hospice.

A memorial service for Sharma will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Clark Family Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Daryl Amrozowicz officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow in the Reflections Reception Center. The family will receive friends from noon until the time of the service June 4.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Hospital of Michigan. Envelopes will be available at the funeral chapel.

Sharma was born Oct. 14, 1943, in Flint, the daughter of William and Lillian (Doe) Wooster. Sharma enjoyed gardening and doing crafts. She loved animals, especially cats and dogs. She will be remembered for her loving and caring nature.

Sharma is survived by children, Sharla Onstott, Anthony (Tina) Alexander and Shannon Alexander; seven grandchildren, Nathan Heckard, Garry (Stacey) Heckard, Amber Aragon, Nicholas (Ashley) Skaggs, Anna Skaggs, Tomisia Davy and Ridge Davy; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Eugene Wooster and Gary (Dianna) Wooster; partner, Daniel Waite, Sr.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Sharma was preceded in death by her parents; twin brother, Charles Wooster; grandson, Braxton Skaggs; granddaughter, Storm Davy; and sister-in-law, Patricia Wooster.

You may view Sharma's obituary online and send a condolence to the family at clarkfuneralchapel.com.