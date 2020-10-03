1/1
Sharon Judith Stephens
REED CITY -- Sharon Judith Stephens passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family on Sept. 25, 2020.

She was born April 18, 1942, to Hank and Margaret Toulman in Windsor, Canada.

She moved to Michigan in 1957, where she married her husband and became the loving mother, caretaker and friend we all know and cherish.

She adored her property and family-built home in which she lived for 43 years among trees, wildlife and the Muskegon river. She enjoyed a chance to sit on the porch and overlook the scenery with the company of friends and family.

She was such a loving and selfless person who always had supportive advice for anyone who needed it. Her grace and wisdom will be forever missed to those who had the chance to know her.

She is survived by her sister, Susan (Tim) Burke; daughters, Deborah Khatana, Janice Chick and Annette (Steve) Buchanan; grandchildren, Michael (Stephanie) Reszewski, David (Karlene) Harrison, Danyelle (Aaron) Mitchell, Jessica Harrison, Sheena Ingle and Janea (Austin) Timberlake; and 10 very loved great-grandchildren.

She is predeceased by her husband, Richard Stephens; daughter Cheryl Stephens; and both of her parents.

There will be no service per Sharon's wishes.

Visitors are welcome to stop by the house to reminisce and pass along your sympathies; we just ask that you please wear a mask to follow current gathering mandates.

If you prefer to send condolences, the family has set up a fund for the family to manage Sharon's final expenses, as Sharon did not prefer flower arrangements. Contact Janice Chick or Annette Buchanan at (231) 832-5096 or on Facebook for information regarding the GoFundMe.



Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Oct. 3, 2020.
