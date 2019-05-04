CORAL -- Sharon M. Armato, 60, of Coral, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Grand Rapids.

Sharon was born Aug. 31, 1958, in Saginaw, the daughter of Melvin and Evelyn (Richmond) Evans.

She was a very generous person. She loved her family and cared greatly for them.

Surviving are her children, Heather (Andrew) Odren, Adam Brown-Armato and Dylan Armato; grandchildren, Lauren Odren, Brandon VanDyke, Sally Odren and Evan Odren; brothers, James Evans, Charles (Debbie) Evans and Robert Evans; sisters, Linda (Jim) Doyle and Karen Hayes; mother-in-law, Patricia Armato; in-laws, Dr. Douglas (Patrice) Armato and Rebecca Armato; many nieces and nephews; and best friends, Becki Arendsen, Jodi and Cheryl Guthrie and Dale North.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Michael; father-in-law, Andrew Armato; and forever friend, Kimberly North.

The family will greet friends from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 5, at the Bliss-Witters & Pike Funeral Home in Cedar Springs. The service will be Monday 10:30 a.m. at Grace Evangelical Free Church, 4714 13 Mile Road, in Rockford, with Pastor Kevin Reed officiating.

Interment will be at Roselawn Memorial Gardens, Saginaw. Memorial contributions may be made to Grace Evangelical Free Church.