REMUS -- Shelly Ann Brooks, beautiful daughter, wife, mother and sister, passed away Nov. 27, 2019, after a courageous, two-year battle with cancer.

Cremation will take place with a memorial service to follow at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Janowicz Family Funeral Home in Remus. Pastor Simon Endacott will officiate. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Shelly was born Dec. 14, 1960, the daughter of Charles and Evalyn (Randall) Gust. She married the love of her life, David Brooks, on July 27, 1991, and the two spent 28 beautiful years together. Shelly had many interests in life, but her three boys were always at the top of that list. She loved being a mother and cherished every moment spent with her sons.

Left to cherish her vibrant memory are her parents; husband, David; children, Matthew and Curtis Griffin, and Tyler Brooks; brother, Mike Gust; sister, Jody Cull; and her fur babies, Thor and Zoey.

Shelly was preceded in death by her brother, Craig Gust.

Shelly asked that those desiring to make memorial contributions direct them to the Susan P. Wheatlake Cancer Center (spectrumhealth.org/foundation/big-rapids-reed-city-foundation). Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Friends may share a memory with the family at the funeral home or online at janowiczfamilyfuneralhome.com.