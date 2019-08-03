REED CITY -- Sherman John Campbell, of Reed City, passed away peacefully at Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019. He was 71.

He was born Sept. 17, 1947, in Big Rapids, to Melvin and Marvel (Branbery) Campbell and was a 1965 graduate of Reed City High School. He was educated as a machinist and tool and die maker at Flint Junior College before moving back to Reed City. On Jan. 18, 1969, he was married, in Reed City, to Davene Jehnzen, who survives him.

He was employed over the years with several tool and die companies; including Reed City Tool and Die, Chippewa Tool and Die, in Evart, LeRoy Tool and Die and Nartron in Reed City. Sherman and Davene owned and operated the Starfire Arcade during the 1980s, giving the youth of Reed City a safe and fun place to hang out together. He was a longtime member of the Reed City Athletic Boosters and was instrumental in starting the Reed City High School soccer team in the 1990s.

Sherman, together with his family, was a longtime member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Reed City, where his children also attended primary school. Work was a leisure activity for Sherman and he was always active with a project or task. He built the home in which he raised his family, built a cabin for their enjoyment, was a dutiful steward of his land and garden and wrote several volumes of "Inventions and Ideas," over the years as he always tried to fabricate a tool or construct a solution to a problem rather than purchasing something. Sherman was an avid music lover and frequent attendant of art and music festivals. He enjoyed skiing, hunting, gardening, trips to Ludington to enjoy Lake Hamlin and Lake Michigan and never passed up a good flea market.

He is survived by his wife, Davene; children, Kuirsta Ann (Jeff) Carlson and Aaron John Campbell; grandchildren, Kallia, Caden and Jace Carlson; and sisters, Nancy (Mike) Banninga and Suanne (Al) DeMeester.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin and Marvel Campbell.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Reed City, with Pastor Paul Tonn officiating. Burial will follow at the Pinora Township Cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Hospice of Michigan or to the Trinity Lutheran Church.