CANADIAN LAKES -- Shirley Ann O'Neil, our loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in Canadian Lakes, Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Shirley was born April 7, 1930, the daughter of Edward and Edna Laskowski. She graduated from Muskegon Heights High School in 1948, and married the love of her life, Douglas E. O'Neil Sr., on Nov. 22, 1949.

As family was always the most important thing in her life, family gatherings were Shirley's absolute favorite. Shirley and Doug loved to travel and were fortunate enough to have visited many places around the world. She was an avid tennis player, and enjoyed bridge and gardening.

An active member of her community, Shirley enjoyed volunteering her time and talents. Doug and Shirley were one of the original founders of their "Mystery Club" in Farmington Hills.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 70 years, Douglas; children, Diane Lee (Tom) Hill, Douglas E. "Chip" O'Neil Jr. (Carla Rosenblum), and Debbie Ann (Michael) Walker; brother, Robert (Arlene) Laskowski; grandchildren, Jessica Hill Lovely (Evan), Lauren Hill, Kelsey O'Neil (Michael Forester), Kerby Colburn (Travis) and Kale O'Neil (Allison Erickson); and great-grandchildren, Malone Meyers, Bridger Lovely and Arlo O'Neil.

A private burial will be held Monday, April 6, 2020, in St. Michael's Cemetery in Remus. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

