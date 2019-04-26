EVART -- Shirley Belle Langworthy, 80, of Evart, went to be with her Lord Thursday, April 25, 2019.

She was born Feb. 4, 1939, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Bruce and Lila (VanAlstine) Langworthy, and graduated from Big Rapids High School in 1957.

For nearly 10 years, Shirley worked at Evart Products. She was an amazing gardener, born with a green thumb. Shirley also was an excellent seamstress and loved to dance as well.

Shirley is survived by her five children, Bruce (Annette) Renne, of Paris, Kevin (Tammy) Renne, of Big Rapids, twins, Robert (Shanda) Renne, of Evart, and Robbin Webb, of Missouri, and Rebecca (James) Belleville, of Evart; 14 grandchildren; two brothers, Melvin (Edna) Langworthy, and Norman Langworthy, of Big Rapids; as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Evelyn Carlson; and brothers, Charles, Elwood and Eldon Langworthy.

Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Monday, April 29, 2019, at the Mohnke Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with her nephew, Eldon Langworthy officiating. Burial will follow in Grant Center Cemetery, near Big Rapids. Shirley's family will greet friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, and after 10 a.m. on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Shirley's name may be made for Munson Hospice, with envelopes available at the funeral home.

