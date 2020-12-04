BARRYTON -- Surrounded by her loving family, Shirley Fay Williams went to her forever home with the Lord on Nov. 29, 2020.

Shirley was born to Robert Thomas and Ella Mae Starr on May 1, 1938. She was the fifth of ten children who were raised in Pontiac, Michigan.

Shirley married her soulmate, Neil Williams, on May 17, 1957. During their 63 years of marriage, they raised their four beloved children in Barryton. Faith and family were always at the forefront of their marriage. Shirley and her husband Neil are long time members of the Barryton Church of God.

Shirley was known wherever she went for her infectious smile and loving hugs. One of her favorite pastimes was visiting with friends at Williams' CafÃ© in Barryton. She was always there to give a helping hand to those in need, and sincere compliments to whoever she met. Her kind and generous ways stayed with her throughout her life. Shirley always opened her home and heart to anyone who needed a place to stay, a good meal, or a listening ear.

Shirley had a long career in the printing business while working for various newspapers and print shops. She and Neil purchased the Barryton Press in 1962. They enjoyed working together for many years. However, her proudest professional endeavor was opening Shirley's Specialty Printing in Big Rapids. She shared her time and talent with many, and especially enjoyed helping students from Ferris State University.

Shirley's greatest joy in life was her family. She is survived by her loving husband, Neil; her children, Julie (Jerry) Ward, Jack (Lisa) Williams, Jim (Kelly) Williams, and Jerry (Lisa) Williams; her adoring grandchildren, Haley Ward, Nick Ward, Corey (Julie) Williams, Jamie (Brandon) Simon, Marisa (Kody) Bullard, Colton (Katie) Williams, Trenton Williams, Kynnedi Williams, Easton Neil Williams, Joey Ervin, Zach Ervin, and Olivia Ervin; and three great-grandsons, Blake Simon, Riley Simon, and Lucas Bullard.

Also left to cherish memories of Shirley are her brother, Robert (Paulette) Starr; sisters, Patricia (Gary) Orr, Beverly Ann Bays, and Vicki (Robert) Hager; sister-in-law, Donna Starr; and brothers-in-law, Nolan (Sandy) Williams, and George (Sally) Miller. Shirley also had a special love for her numerous nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents, Tom and Ella Mae Starr; siblings, Lillie Mae (Charles) Boldrey, Bill (Mary Lou) Starr, Donald Starr, Wanda Johns, and Linda Miller; sisters-in-law, Anita (Robert) Darnell, Gail (Robert) Bissell and JoAnne Williams; and brother-in-law, Bill Bays.

A celebration of Shirley's life will take place in the spring. In lieu of flowers, those who are considering an expression of sympathy are asked to honor Shirley's memory with a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or a charity of your choice.