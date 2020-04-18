SHERIDAN -- Shirley Jean (McInnis) Edwards, 88, of Sheridan, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020, at Spectrum Health United Memorial Hospital, in Greenville, under hospice care following a long illness.

She was born on Dec. 30, 1931, in Reed City, the daughter of James Kenneth and Golda Edith (Morris) McInnis, both of whom preceded her in death. She graduated from Reed City Schools and later exchanged vows with Kenneth Edwards on Aug. 15, 1952, sharing 42 years of marriage with him prior to his death on Dec. 3, 1994.

While Shirley worked in several capacities over the years including school bus driving and at a bank, she was most proud to be a homemaker for her family. She enjoyed knitting, sewing and crocheting as well as growing and tending her flowers. Shirley enjoyed family gatherings and spending time with all of her relatives, and she had a special place for her precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren, of whom she thought so much and cared for so dearly.

Shirley leaves to cherish her memory her sons, James K. Edwards, of Otsego, and Philip R. (Katherine) Edwards, of Sheridan; grandchildren, Matthew (Jenny) Edwards, Caitlin (Mike) Smith, Sarah (Chris) Jones, Chad Edwards and Darin (Cora) Edwards; great-grandchildren, Hunter, Jeremy, Emma, Darin Jr., Alyssa, Olivia Logan and Aubrey; siblings, Roma Thompson, of Caro, Nancy Naylor, of Sheridan, Robert (Alberta) McInnis and Jerry (Mary) McInnis, of Reed City; and many nieces and nephews who have so many great memories of their fun at Shirley's.

In addition to her parents and spouse, she was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law.

A memorial gathering to celebrate Shirley's life is being planned for a later date, which is not yet set, due to the gathering restrictions currently imposed by the coronavirus outbreak.

Interment will take place next to her husband, Kenneth, at Evergreen Cemetery, in Sheridan. Please stay in touch with a member of the family and/or check our website weekly for updates on when services will be held.

Those wishing to express sympathy are welcomed to consider a memorial contribution in Shirley's memory to Montcalm County Commission on Aging, 613 N. State Street, #9702, Stanton, Michigan 48888, or Spectrum Health Hospice, 750 Fuller Ave., NE, Grand Rapids, Michigan 49503.

For additional information, please contact Verdun Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Belding at 616-794-1300, who is honored to be caring for the arrangements.