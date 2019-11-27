EATON RAPIDS -- Shirley Jean (Heckard) Cairl, of Eaton Rapids, passed away Nov. 25, 2019, at 79.

Shirley was born in Blanchard on Nov. 7, 1940, the daughter of Arthur and Zelma (Mitchell) Heckard. She worked at Quality Dairy in Eaton Rapids for 18 years.

Shirley was a member of First United Methodist Church in Eaton Rapids, a member of First United Methodist Women and a lay speaker in Barryton at Faith United Methodist Church. She enjoyed sewing and loved being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Shirley is survived by her husband of 48 years, Jerry Cairl; children, Stacy (Barbara) Sutfin, of Eaton Rapids, Rochelle (Kevin) Caslavka, of Holt, Renee Gibson, of Tennessee, Adam (Terri) Cairl, of Williamston, Jerilyn (Dan) O'Leary, of Portland, Roxanne (Charles Ward) Lord, of Holt and Steven (Alicia) Sutfin, of Dansville; 15 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and siblings, James (Marsha) Heckard, Sharon (Rick) Greenhoe and Patricia McKillip.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sister, Darlene Holton.

A celebration of life will take place at 11 a.m. Dec. 7, 2019, at the First United Methodist Church, 600 S. Main St., in Eaton Rapids, with Pastor Marty DeBow officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, First United Methodist Church of Eaton Rapids, Tri-County Office on Aging or the . To place online condolences, visit millsfuneral.com.