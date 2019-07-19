REED CITY -- Sidney Ernest Roberts went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He was 100 years old.

He was born on May 3, 1919, in Reed City, to Fredrick and Lillian (Earnest) Roberts.

From 1943 to 1945, he served his country honorably as a member of the U.S. Navy during World War II. On Oct. 11, 1938, he married Leyvonne Preston and was employed with the Michigan-Wisconsin pipeline.

He is survived by his children, Fred (Deb) Roberts, John (Mary) Roberts, Bruce (Susie) Roberts, Kirk Roberts and Pamela (Gordon) Reedy; his brother, Dan Roberts; and special friend, Carole Troupe.

He was preceded in death by parents, Fredrick and Lillian Roberts; wife, Leyvonne Roberts; son, John Roberts; daughter-in-law, Mary Roberts; granddaughter, Sandy; and grandson, Bruce Jr.

Funeral services will be at noon, Monday, July 22, 2019, at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City, with Pastor Ed Wanner officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 10 a.m.

Burial and military honors will follow services, at the Woodland Cemetery.