STANWOOD -- Simon N. Thon, 94, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019.

He was born, lived, worked and died on the family farm just outside of Stanwood. Simon was born Dec. 16, 1924, the son of L. B. and Hazel (Welch) Thon. He graduated from Morley High School. Simon married the former Mary Philips on March 2, 1946, and together they raised their family on the centennial farm.

Simon is survived by three children, Tim (Christie Decosta) Thon, of Morley, Tom (Kim) Thon, of Stanwood, and Susan (Wayne) Stafford, of Stanwood; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Lenore Thon, of Stanwood; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Mary, on June 22, 2015; infant son, Larry Thon; brother, Richard Thon; as well as two sisters, Marjorie Stout and Myra Johnson.

Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, April 15, 2019, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids, with Pastor Paul LeRoy officiating. The family will greet friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 14, at the funeral home. Simon will be laid to rest at Stanwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Simon's name to Spectrum Health Hospice.

