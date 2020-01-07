MORLEY -- Stacey J. Brockway, 54, of Morley, passed away Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at her home.

She was born Oct. 20, 1965, in Trenton, the daughter of Theodore "Ted" and Judy (Schoonmaker) Bell.

Stacey was a 1983 graduate of Morley Stanwood High School. She attended Ferris State University and earned her associate's degree in 1985 as an executive assistant.

She married Gregory Brockway on June 16, 1990, and together they made their home in Morley.

Stacey had been employed by Amway for the past 27 years and most recently received a promotion as the secretary to the vice president of manufacturing.

Stacey enjoyed boating on the river, fishing and riding ATVs. She also liked scrapbooking with her friends.

Stacey is survived by her husband of 29 years, Gregory Brockway, of Morley; parents, Ted and Judy Bell, of Stanwood; three brothers, Todd Bell, of Big Rapids, Eric (Hilary) Bell, of Stevensville, and Kurt (Laurie) Bell, of Coleman; mother- and father-in-law, Gordon and Alice Brockway, of Morley; three brothers- and sisters-in-law, Tina (Lee) Goodfellow, of Grand Rapids, John (Laurie) Brockway, of Morley, and Brett Brockway, of Stanwood; special cousin, Jamie Louck; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins; and her besties.

She was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at the Bethel Lutheran Church, 18645 W. Howard City-Edmore Road, Howard City, MI 49329, where Stacey was a member, with Pastor Richard Townes officiating. The family will greet friends from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 8, at the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids. Stacey will be laid to rest at Higbee Cemetery in Morley.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Bethel Lutheran Church Building Fund, Northland United Methodist Church or the Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance, 315 E. Eisenhower Parkway, Suite 9, Ann Arbor, MI 48108.

