BIG RAPIDS -- Stella "Adeline" Obert, 93, a lifelong resident of Big Rapids, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020.

She was born Aug. 17, 1926, in Big Rapids, the daughter of Walter and Mabel (Dibean) Nason. Adeline was a graduate of Big Rapids High School. She married Norman E. Obert on July 20, 1946. In addition to being a busy wife and mother, Adeline worked as a cook for both the Big Rapids Community Hospital and the Mecosta County Sheriff's Office.

Adeline was a longtime member of TOPS of Big Rapids. In her spare time, she enjoyed playing cards and Scrabble and working crossword puzzles.

Adeline is survived by her three children, Walter (Deborah) Obert, of Big Rapids, Sheila (Tom) Eldridge, of Sheridan and Ron Obert of Mount Pleasant; four grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Norma Martin, of Corunna; a half-brother, Alfred Krause, of Lakeview; sister-in-law, Joan Obert, of Big Rapids; two brothers-in-law, Dewey (Sharon) Obert, of Big Rapids and Glen Marvel, of Big Rapids; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Adeline was preceded in death by her husband, Norman, in 2006; and two sisters.

Private family services will take place at a later date.

