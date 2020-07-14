1/
Stephen Edward Paddock
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Stephen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

MECOSTA -- Stephen Edward Paddock, 73, of Mecosta, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home.

Per his wishes, cremation will take place with no service to follow. In lieu of a service, Stephen asked that friends and family go fishing in his memory.

Steve was born Jan. 27, 1947, the son of Vern and Grace Paddock. He enjoyed fishing as well as feeding and watching the animals.

Left to cherish his memory are his companion and best friend of 38 years, Jan Moore; and two sons, Scott and Erick Paddock.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Paddock.

Those desiring may share a memory with the family online at janowiczfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Janowicz Family Funeral Home
469 West Wheatland Avenue (M-20)
Remus, MI 49340
989-967-3464
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved