MECOSTA -- Stephen Edward Paddock, 73, of Mecosta, passed away Sunday, July 12, 2020, at his home.

Per his wishes, cremation will take place with no service to follow. In lieu of a service, Stephen asked that friends and family go fishing in his memory.

Steve was born Jan. 27, 1947, the son of Vern and Grace Paddock. He enjoyed fishing as well as feeding and watching the animals.

Left to cherish his memory are his companion and best friend of 38 years, Jan Moore; and two sons, Scott and Erick Paddock.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Paddock.

Those desiring may share a memory with the family online at janowiczfh.com.