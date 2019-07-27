EVART -- Sterling Russell McLachlan, 85, of Evart, passed away on July 25, 2019, at Autumnwood, of McBain.

He was born on April 26, 1934, to Elmer and Evelyn (Connor) McLachlan, in Evart Township, in Osceola County.

He married Kay Louise Borden on July 25, 1955, in Angola, Indiana.

Sterling worked in the tool and die trade as a machinist. He is a member of the Sears Church of God. He was a Detroit Tigers fan who enjoyed going for walks, hunting, traveling and doing many other types of activities.

He is survived by his wife, Kay, of Evart; children, Karla (Jeff) Pollington, of Evart, Brenda McLachlan, of Evart, and Bruce McLachlan, also of Evart. The grandchildren are Brandon (Heather) Pollington, Wayne (Renee) Pollington, Kara Pollington, Ashley (Todd) McCauley, Megan (Jeremy) Themm, Ian McLachlan, Eli McLachlan, Brennan McLachlan and Hunter McLachlan. There also are 11 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren; along with siblings, Judy (Ed) Morgan, of Evart, Sharon (Leon) Schlafley, of Farwell and Florida, and Arlene (Lynden) McCoy, of Evart and Florida. Sterling has one brother-in-law, Ken Proper, of Evart; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two children, Laurie and Patti McLachlan; son-in-law, Marty Pollington; siblings, Lois (Don) Rohdy and Helen Proper; in-laws, Nina Borden, Duane (Nina) Borden and James Borden; and his parents.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Sears Church of God. The Rev. John Mellish will officiate at the services.

Burial will take place at noon at Forest Hill Cemetery, in Evart. Visitation will be from noon until time of the services, at the church. A luncheon will follow at the church.

The Burkholder Family Funeral Home, in McBain, is handling the arrangements.

Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.