1/1
Steven E. Hanson
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

CHASE -- Steven E. Hanson, 73, of Chase, died at his home Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

He was born in Lakeview to Earl Hanson and later raised in Big Rapids by Herbert and Peggy Closs.

Steven attended Big Rapids High School. He served two tours in Vietnam and was honorably discharged.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and trapping. Steven encouraged his son to establish Hansons Fur Buying. They worked together in the business for four years.

Steven is survived by his son, Steven D. Hanson, of Chase; daughters, Tamara (Kim) Holladay, of Montague, and Angela (Curt) Rotter, of Beverly Hills, Michigan; brother, Barry (Marita) Hanson, of Marquette; grandchildren, Harbor, Steven T., Grace, Olivia and Dominic; as well as his nephew, Barry Hanson Jr. and niece, Christine Marie Hanson.

He was preceded in death by his father, and Herbert and Peggy Closs.

Per Steven's wishes cremation has taken place and a service is being planned for a later date.

The family is cared for by the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Homes of Mecosta County. Share a memory or condolence at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Big Rapids Pioneer on Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved