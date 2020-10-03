CHASE -- Steven E. Hanson, 73, of Chase, died at his home Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020.

He was born in Lakeview to Earl Hanson and later raised in Big Rapids by Herbert and Peggy Closs.

Steven attended Big Rapids High School. He served two tours in Vietnam and was honorably discharged.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and trapping. Steven encouraged his son to establish Hansons Fur Buying. They worked together in the business for four years.

Steven is survived by his son, Steven D. Hanson, of Chase; daughters, Tamara (Kim) Holladay, of Montague, and Angela (Curt) Rotter, of Beverly Hills, Michigan; brother, Barry (Marita) Hanson, of Marquette; grandchildren, Harbor, Steven T., Grace, Olivia and Dominic; as well as his nephew, Barry Hanson Jr. and niece, Christine Marie Hanson.

He was preceded in death by his father, and Herbert and Peggy Closs.

Per Steven's wishes cremation has taken place and a service is being planned for a later date.

The family is cared for by the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Homes of Mecosta County. Share a memory or condolence at daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.