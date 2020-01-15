CHASE -- Sue Ellen Johnson, 63, of Chase, passed away at home on Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, under the loving care of her family and Spectrum Health Hospice.

The youngest of six children, she was born to Allan Adolph Eugene and Mildred Irene (Pratt) Peterson in Ypsilanti, and raised in the family home, "Hemmesteskgoogn", which in ancestral Swedish meant "home in the woods."

The first 14 years of her life were spent in western Wayne County, in Northville. In 1970, her family moved north to Reed City, where she attended and graduated from Reed City High School. While in school, she worked as a nurse's aide at the Reed City Hospital and after graduation, she proudly enlisted in U.S. Air Force.

She was stationed in California, where she earned a registered nursing degree and attained the rank of senior airman. Following nursing positions in California and Arizona, she returned to northern Michigan, where she had nursing responsibilities in renal dialysis at Mercy Hospital, and ultimately Fresenius Medical Care, where she assumed various management positions for the company's regional dialysis units.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Michael and Eric.

Surviving are her husband of 21 years, Gene Johnson, of Chase; daughter, Margo and Steve Schroeder; son, Austin Revior; stepchildren, Becky Johnson, and Randy and Chandelle Johnson; six grandchildren, Hali, Nick, Grayson, Aniston, Levi and Anika; two sisters, Karen and Chris Eason of Florida, Penny and Wilson Grier of Kentucky; a brother, Jim and Julie Peterson of LeRoy; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at the Northend Riverside Park, located north of Fourth Avenue in Big Rapids. Burial, with military honors, will follow at 4 p.m. at Chase Township Cemetery.

Instead of flowers, contributions in Sue's memory are suggested to either the American Kidney Fund, 11921 Rockville Pike - Suite 300, Rockville, MD 20852 or the Susan P. Wheatlake Regional Cancer Center, 4499 120th Ave., Reed City, MI 49677.

To send a message of sympathy to the family, sign Sue's online guest book, or to share a favorite memory, please visit christiansencares.com.